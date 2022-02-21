Your legal questions answered by Justice K Chandru, former Judge of the Madras High Court

Chennai :

The post of Chennai mayor, as well as that of chairpersons of several other urban local bodies in the State, are reserved for women of the SC/ST category. What if the party that won the majority doesn’t have a person of this category among its councillors and refuse to accept one from the opposition ranks to the post? If the opposition member is elected de facto, is she bound to go by the ruling party diktats? And if the ruling party refuses to support any of her welfare initiatives, is there an alternative mechanism that will not incapacitate the entire election process?





— Somasundaram, Anna Nagar





The question is merely theoretical. Even before local body Acts were amended providing for either direct or indirect election to the post of Mayor, it was filled by communal rotation. Even today, since the post is reserved for SC women, even if one woman is elected, she will become the Mayor of the Greater Chennai Corporation, whatever may be her party of affiliation. You must also understand that since the post is elected by the councillors, the strength or weakness of that person will be determined by the party which controls the majority in the council. In many places, if the Mayor is a weak candidate, the Deputy Mayor will hold the real power.



