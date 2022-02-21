BYJU’s announces 8 tuition centres

Chennai :

A leading EdTech company BYJU’S, has announced the launch of ‘BYJU and Tuition Centre’ – a first-of-its-kind comprehensive programme for students that brings together the best of offline and online learning experiences.





In Chennai, eight BYJU’S tuition centres will be operational and six have been functional since December 2021. The centres are spread across Egmore, Anna Nagar, Porur, Selaiyur, Velachery, Purasawalkam, Alwarpet and Vadapalani.





Available for students in Classes 4-10, BYJU’S Tuition Centres will be the neighborhood tech-enabled physical tuition centres that provide world-class learning experience with a focus on better outcomes through the two-teacher model. With positive feedback from the first 80 centres launched as a part of the pilot programme, BYJU’S will be launching 500 centres across 200 cities in 2022.



