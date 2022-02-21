SRM Wellness Centre inaugurated

Chennai :

SRM Wellness Center for students and staff was inaugurated at SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST), Kattankulathur. This is the second centre which was evolved from a wellness clinic at SRM Medical College Hospital and Research Centre.





The centre is managed by Joseph Julian, who will be monitoring, guiding and helping students with their mental and physical health. The centre is equipped with a BMI machine, handgrip machine and so on.





The centre was inaugurated by SRMIST Vice-Chancellor Dr C Muthamizhchelvan. Pro-Vice-Chancellor (Medical & Health Sciences) Dr Lt Col Arunachalam Ravikumar presided and Registrar Dr S Ponnusamy felicitated.





Speaking about the center, Joseph Julian said that the programmes will be implemented to help students, collect data on students’ mental and physical health. “This data would be collected using modern techniques and by preparing questionnaire with the help of Psychology Department. Based on it, students would be categorised and if found in need for help (red areas) will then be invited to the Wellness Center,” he said.





Dr Muthamizhchelvan, in his speech, said, “Years back, success was measured on two points - salary and job title. Now success has been redefined and it also includes other parameters like physical health, mental health, and job interest.” He also emphasized that for one to live a long healthy life, mental and physical wellness is essential.





Dr Lt Col Ravikumar said, “The Wellness Center will help students battle depression and prevent any suicide.”



