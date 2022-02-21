Perambur denizens seek Corporation lab back in action

Chennai :

Ruing that the corporation pathology lab in Perambur has been lying closed for more than four years, the residents are demanding that the authorities take steps to reopen it at the earliest. Residents attest that the lab was helpful for the needy people as many a test were conducted there at minimum rates.





The Chennai Corporation pathology lab, located opposite Perambur Railway station, had facilities including an x-ray unit, blood checking and analysis, and a pregnancy test.





“The lab was functional for at least two to five years, through which many needy people benefitted. The cost per test is only Rs 10, but it was closed without any notification. Now, private labs are charging more for a test. Earlier, we used to pay Rs 200 for diabetic tests, whereas now they increased the price to Rs 400-600,” said S Murali, a resident of Perambur.





Though the people requested the civic body officials to reopen the lab, there has been no response from the authorities. The residents also complain that there is no clinic nearby.





“When the government lab was functional, it was really helpful. Many private labs have come up in the locality, but they charge at least Rs 500 per test. It is difficult to travel for at least five kilometres to a clinic or hospital especially for pregnant women, “ said Geethanjali, resident of Perambur.