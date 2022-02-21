Ex-scribe found dead in Madipakkam

Chennai :

A 30-year-old who had formerly worked in a few media houses and YouTube channels as a reporter was found hanging in his house in Madipakkam on Saturday night. The deceased Sathishkumar was unemployed and he did not bring back his wife Mageshwari from her hometown in Mayiladuthurai for the same reason after she left for childbirth a few months ago.





On Saturday afternoon, Sathishkumar spoke to his wife, but he allegedly did not pick up her call in the evening. When their kin went to check on him on Sunday morning, he was found hanging. A case has been registered.



