Drunk man murders father in Tiruvallur

When he woke up, he found his father lying in a pool of blood. Realising that he killed his father, Manikandan banged his head on an EB post outside his house. Neighbours alerted Arani police. He was booked for murder.

A 21-year-old man murdered his father under the influence of alcohol for questioning his drinking habit at Arani in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The deceased Venu (52) was a daily wage worker and the accused Manikandan is said to be addicted to ganja and liquor. Manikandan under the influence of alcohol smashed Venu’s head against a wall during the quarrel and fell asleep.