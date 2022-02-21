Mon, Feb 21, 2022

Drunk man murders father in Tiruvallur

Published: Feb 21,202204:00 AM

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

When he woke up, he found his father lying in a pool of blood. Realising that he killed his father, Manikandan banged his head on an EB post outside his house. Neighbours alerted Arani police. He was booked for murder.

Representative Image
Representative Image
Chennai: A 21-year-old man murdered his father under the influence of alcohol for questioning his drinking habit at Arani in Tiruvallur district on Saturday. The deceased Venu (52) was a daily wage worker and the accused Manikandan is said to be addicted to ganja and liquor. Manikandan under the influence of alcohol smashed Venu’s head against a wall during the quarrel and fell asleep. 

When he woke up, he found his father lying in a pool of blood. Realising that he killed his father, Manikandan banged his head on an EB post outside his house. Neighbours alerted Arani police. He was booked for murder.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations