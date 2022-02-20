Poll duty staffer’s house burgled

Chennai :

Unidentified people broke open a house of a school teacher in Maduranthakam when she was on election duty in Chennai. Burglars escaped with six sovereigns and Rs 50,000 on Saturday. The victim Nalini Bhai of Sithamur village, a government school teacher in Mudhukarai village was posted in Tambaram for local body election work.





While she left for duty on Friday, her husband Shankar Rao too had gone to Tirupattur for personal work. On Saturday evening, when Shankar Rao returned home, he found the house broken open and valuables missing from the cupboard. Probe is on.