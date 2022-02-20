School teacher's house burgled in Maduranthakam, jewels, cash stolen

Chennai :

Unidentified persons broke open the house of a school teacher in Maduranthakam when she was in Chennai on election duty and escaped with six sovereigns and Rs 50,000 in cash on Saturday.





The victim Nalini Bhai of Sithamur village was a teacher at a government school in Mudhukarai village and had been posted in Tambaram for local body election work.





While she left for Tambaram on Friday, her husband Shankar Rao, who runs a shop in the village, too had gone to Tirupattur for personal work.





On Saturday evening, Shankar Rao returned home and was shocked to find the house open and six sovereigns of gold jewels, silver articles and Rs 50,000 of cash missing from the cupboard.





Based on a complaint, Sithamur police have registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects.