Seafood supply shortage lead to surge in prices by 20 pc at Kasimedu market

Chennai :

The prices of seafood further surged by 20 percent at Kasimedu fishing harbor on Sunday due to a shortage in supply as fewer boats ventured into the sea. Traders said that by noon the demand for seafood went up and if the situation continues the rates would be doubled.





"For the past two weeks, the market received at least 20 - 40 tonnes of seafood as over 500 trawlers ventured into the sea. However, with no proper catch, less than 40 percent of fishermen went boating which lead to a shortage in supply. So, the prices surged by 20 percent, it would be continued even during weekdays," said Vishnu MP, a wholesale trader at Kasimedu fishing harbor.





With only less than 10 tonnes of seafood, the seafood rates are high, where seer fish (vanjiram) sold for Rs 700 - Rs 750 per kg, black pomfret Rs 650 per kg, red snapper (Sankara) Rs 350 per kg, crab Rs 400 per kg, and anchovy (nethili) Rs 450 per kg.





As the wholesale prices of seafood increased on Sunday, the retail vendors sold it for the same price. They were worried that the sale was dull due to the demand for seafood.





"With less quantity of seafood, we witnessed a demand by noon. And many customers returned without purchasing anything. Though this is the season to catch more seafood, this time the fishermen caught only fewer fish. If the situation continues like this the prices will be doubled from next week," said Lakshmanan M, a retail vendor at the market.