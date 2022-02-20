Bangladesh national held with Indian passport in Chennai airport

Chennai :

The man identified as Rizwan Khan was stopped by the immigration officials while clearing his passport on suspicion as he gave contradictory information to queries and scanning of his passport confirmed that it was fake.





His trip was cancelled and he was detained at airport for inquiry. Investigation revealed that he was a Bangladesh national who entered India through West Bengal a couple of years ago.





Immigration officials said that he obtained the fake passport in Tripura through some agents and tried to fly to Dubai from Chennai.





Sleuths from central agencies and the Q branch police also conducted inquiries with him to ascertain if he has any links with terrorist organisations.





On Saturday night, he was handed over to the Central Crime Branch for further action.