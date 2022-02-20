Trader's incentive points stolen from DGFT portal, Delhi duo held

Chennai :

The cyber crime wing of Chennai police have arrested two men from Delhi for stealing the incentive points of a city-based trader from the online portal of Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and causing loss to the tune of Rs 78 lakh.





The victim who is into importing and exporting textiles abroad had been awarded the incentive points by the government since he has been in the business for many years.





Police said that the traders can use the points to deduct taxes and duties on the products they import or export.





Based on the victim's complaint, the cyber crime police in the Central Crime Branch registered a case and investigation revealed the the fraudsters operated from Delhi.





A team led by inspector Veerachamy camped in Delhi and arrested Sachin (43) and Arun Kumar (41).





Inquiries revealed that they were accomplices to the main accused Parveen Agarwal and Manish Agarwal, who were already arrested by Haryana police for a similar fraud.





Police said that the accused change the existing Username and password of traders on the online portal to steal the incentive points in order to use it for their own business.





Nine mobile phones, two laptops, six SIM cards and a Pendrive were seized before the accused were remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.