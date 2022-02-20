Man pedals 1,600 km for campaign on cancer

Chennai :

Having lost his grandmother to cancer that was detected very late which in turn limited the treatment options, Shiva Ravi understands the importance of early detection in improving the chances of getting completely cured of cancer. Seventeen years later, he has embarked on a mission to create awareness about cancer, raise funds for causes linked to it and support patients fighting to overcome it.





In eight days from February 4 - February 11, Ravi covered 1,600 km on a cycle, pedalling 200 km a day on an average from Chennai to Visakhapatnam and back as part of the awareness mission that he undertook along with Sankalp Beautiful World, a city-based NGO. For one stretch of the trip, he was joined by another cyclist, Jay Aswani.





“My grandmother died of cancer 17 years ago. Unfortunately, it was detected at a very late stage and treatment options were significantly limited then. She is one of the reasons and motivations, because of which I joined Sankalp in this noble cause to create awareness and support in a small way,” he said.





“We all need to come together to fight against cancer by creating awareness and sensitising people. Cancer is curable if detected at an early stage; I have known people who have overcome it,” Ravi added.





During the journey, he covered Nellore, Vijayawada, Kakinada, and Vizag. And in the last leg of the return trip, Jay Aswani joined him in the fundraising event from Nellore to Chennai – around 200 km – on February 11.





“Many are still unaware of the symptoms and treatment for cancer. So, it is important to have more cancer awareness programmes,” said a volunteer from the NGO.