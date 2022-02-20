UGC-NET results declared by NTA

Chennai :

The much-awaited results of the University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) was released on Saturday.





The candidates who appeared for the test can check the result on the official site, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, or NTA website nta.ac.in. Prof M Jagadesh Kumar, the chairman of the commission, had earlier assured that the commission was working closely with the National Testing Agency and was taking all efforts to declare the UGC-NET results in a day or two.





The UGC-NET was conducted in 81 subjects at 837 centres spread across 239 cities in the country. More than 12 lakh candidates had registered for UGC-NET.





Earlier, the commission said that due to the COVID pandemic, the Dec-2020 UGC-NET exam could not be conducted.