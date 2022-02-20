Women’s panel looks like DMK wing: AIDWA

Chennai :

Even while welcoming the move to reconstitute the State Women Commission that remained dysfunctional for the past 10 years, the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) criticised on Saturday that all the new members were from the DMK, which would reduce the panel to a mere subcommittee of the ruling party.





Noting that the new chairperson, AS Kumari, was a senior executive of Apollo Hospital, while all the seven members are DMK functionaries, AIDWA State president S Valentina and general secretary P Suganthi said in a statement: “During the worst period of violence against women and children in the last decade, not a single one of them waged a legal or social struggle against it.”





Overall, they added, the commission with these members on board would not be able function as a body to prevent violence against women and children. “It can only function as a subcommittee of the DMK,” they said, urging the government to reconstitute the panel.





The new members are DMK MLAs Sivakamasundari and Varalakshmi; former MLA Malathi Natarajan and former MP Bhavani Rajendran; Assembly poll candidate Seethapathy; Erode district deputy secretary Geetha Natarajan; and party member Rani from Tiruchy.





The joy they felt when the panel was reconstituted, which came at a time when violence against women and children is on the rise, dissipated as soon as the list of members was revealed, they said in the statement.