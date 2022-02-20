Ghats districts may get rains, says MET

Chennai :

The variation in easterly wind direction is likely to bring rain to the south and Western Ghats districts for the next two days, said the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, on Saturday. Also, Chennai may experience cold weather in the early morning hours after almost a week, the weathermen added.





“Due to the variation in the easterly wind direction, south and Western Ghats districts (Tenkasi, Theni, Dindigul, Virudhunagar, Tirupur, Coimbatore and the Nilgiris) are likely to receive light to moderate rains for the next two days,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Director (RWFC), Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.





He added that dry weather would prevail over the rest of the State, Puducherry and Karaikal area.





Concurring with the forecast, weather bloggers said the weak wind instabilities could trigger moderate to heavy showers at isolated places over the Western Ghats and southern districts for the next 24 hours. Delta districts are also likely to get light rains, they added.





Meanwhile, the maximum temperature in Chennai went up during the daytime, as the city is receiving northerly wind.