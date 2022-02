Works to hit suburban train services on Feb 22

Chennai :

Nellore – Sullurupeta MEMU Express Special leaving Nellore at 10.15 am, Sullurupeta - Nellore MEMU Express Special leaving Sullurupeta at 7.45 am, Sullurupeta – Moore Market Complex (MMC) MEMU Special leaving Sullurupeta at 12.35 pm, MMC - Sullurupeta MEMU Special leaving MMC at 5.20 am, Avadi – MMC MEMU local leaving Avadi at 4.25 am, and MMC - Avadi MEMU local leaving MMC at 9.15 pm on February 22 will be cancelled. Also, Vijayawada – Chennai Central Pinakini Express (12711) and Chennai Central – Vijayawada Pinakini Express (12712) will be cancelled between Central-Gudur.