TN ULB polls: Siblings feel the power of democracy in maiden vote

Chennai :

When more than 50 per cent of the voters preferred to stay at home on polling day, many first-time voters made it a point to get inked. In Besant Nagar, siblings J Kamalanand (21) and J Jothika (18) were among the early birds to their booth.





Kamalanand is a third-year degree student and Jothika a second-year student in a city college.





“Our parents made us aware of the importance of casting our votes,” said Kamalanand adding he is expecting his ward councillor to ensure cleanliness by directing the civic authorities to ensure the removal of garbage from streets.





Jothika said her parents taught them about the polling process and she was happy to perform her democratic duty.