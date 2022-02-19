Blogger mommy to host creative fair for kids

Chennai :

Originally from Mumbai, Moina Memon is an enthusiastic and doting mom to two girls. Motherhood brought her to writing and connecting with other moms through her blog Mommy Mojo. She has been curating niche events for over seven years, and now she is all set to host a learning fair in Chennai.





Creative Learning Fair is a platform to connect Chennai’s creative learning programs with parents of children aged 3-14. Schools and independent teachers of art, dance, writing, singing, sports, and reading will come together under one roof to showcase their programs and services to interested parents.





“Typically, parents enroll their children in after-school programs based on word of mouth and referrals. Many deserving schools and talented independent teachers go unnoticed as a result. We want to fill this gap by bringing these schools and teachers under one roof so they can interact with parents and grow their reach and enrolment,” says Memon.





At the fair, which will take place on February 25, from 11am to 7pm at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah, parents and children can look forward to one-on-one interactions with schools and educators promoting summer camps and after-school activities as well as interactions with educational and stimulating toy and book brands.