Chennai hotel cleans up Tiruvanmiyur beach

Chennai :

A business and leisure hotel in the city recently embarked on an ambitious project of waste collection at Tiruvanmiyur beach as part of its ongoing corporate social responsibility initiatives to promote a clean and safe environment for the community.





The beach cleanup is an extension of Turyaa Chennai’s ongoing campaign to promote safe communities, taking safety to the neighborhoods.





Covering a stretch of over two kilometres, over 30 staff members gathered at the Tiruvanmiyur beach early morning to collect over 15 large garbage bags full of waste. The collected waste was carefully discarded.





The team also created an awareness campaign during the beach cleanup, urging the local community to be part of the solution, and not contribute towards pollution.





With attractive sign boards and messages of encouragement noting the benefits of keeping the beach clean, the message was well received by the locals. Interestingly, locals who saw the activity taking place, also joined the hotel team to collect waste.





“The aim is to raise public awareness about sustainable and green tourism and keep our environment clean. We wish to make a positive impact and create awareness among the community of the longstanding impact of such positive action. We know it’s never enough, but we are certain that we were able to deliver a message,” said an official of Turyaa Chennai, adding, “This is not a one-time action. We have been continually engaged in this project over the years and hope to expand its scope going forward.”