Gang captures booth in Besant Nagar, damages EVM

Chennai :

The incident happened around 4 pm and the men forcefully entered the polling centre at Odaikuppam area despite police personnel guarding the premises.





The gang members who were in possession of weapons allegedly threatened the poll workers inside a booth and damaged the EVM machine before fleeing the spot.





Tension prevailed at the polling centre as booth agents and electoral staff rushed out of the premises fearing for life.





On information, senior officials rushed to the spot and retrieved the damaged EVM. Polling was stopped for an hour until a nee EVM was brought to the booth.





When contacted, a senior official said that the motive behind the attack is not clear since the suspects are yet to be secured.





The polling booth where the incident happened were recording votes for the 179th ward in which DMK's Kayalvizhi and AIADMK's Jamuna Ganesan were contenders.