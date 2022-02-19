FIR filed against officials, OPS’s ‘aide’ in mining case

Chennai :

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) informed the Madras High Court on Friday that it has filed cases against officials and an alleged aide of former chief minister O Panneerselvam on charges of illegal mining in Theni.





The submission was made before Justice G Chandrasekaran, who was hearing a plea moved by P Gnanarajan of Upparapatti village in Theni seeking a direction to the police to take action against the AIADMK leader, his family members, personal secretary V Annaprakash, and government officials for allegedly mining resources worth a whopping Rs 500 crore from government lands.





When the matter was taken for hearing last time, the court had directed the DVAC to file a status report about the action taken on this issue.





Complying with the court order, C Jeyapriya, inspector, Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Theni district, filed the report stating that prima facie case was made out against the officials of Geology and Mining Department and Revenue officials, and also against one private individual Annaprakash.





“Theni Vigilance and Anti-Corruption has filed cases against officials and Annaprakash under Sections 120 B, 167, 379, 409 of IPC and 7, 13 (1) (c), 13 (1 (d) (i) and 13 (1) (a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and the investigation is undergoing,” the DVAC said.





The status report further reveals that District Crime Branch (DCB) has filed cases against the Revenue officials who had allegedly helped the offenders and the same has been inquired by the CB-CID as per the order of DGP.





Recording the submissions, the judge disposed of the matter.





Earlier, the DVAC said it was waiting for the approval of the Additional Chief Secretary to file FIRs against the government officials. After the consent was granted on February 2, cases have been filed against officials of Geology, Mining, and Revenue departments, and Annaprakash, the agency said.