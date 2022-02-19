Relief for Ilaiyaraja as Madras High Court stays order in copyright case

Chennai :

In a relief to legendary music composer Ilaiyaraja, a division bench of Madras High Court on Friday stayed an order passed by a single judge in 2019 allowing many music companies to use the scores he composed even after the expiry of the contract.





The division bench comprising Justice M Duraiswamy and Justice TV Thamilselvi issued the orders after adjourning an appeal moved by music director Ilaiyaraja. The composer wanted the bench to set aside the single judge’s order, submitting that it was passed against several sections and clauses of the Copyright Act, 1957, and allowed private companies to use his work without getting his consent and even after the agreement period was over.





The single judge erred in holding that the producers of the films were the authors or the first owners of his musical works, Ilaiyaraja said in the affidavit, contending that the findings in the impugned judgement were erroneous and unsustainable.





He further submitted that the single judge failed to recognise the fact that he has received remuneration only for permitting the producer to incorporate his musical work and including the sound recording to accompany the virtual recording, which was part of the film and not for any transfer or assignment of copyright in the musical work and sound recording.





Recording the submissions, the division bench stayed the order of the single judge and posted the matter for March 21.