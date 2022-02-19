Seminar held on women empowerment

Chennai :

Women from all walks of life, including advocates, educationalists and activists, put forth their views on the protection and empowerment of women through the judicial system, at a seminar on improving the status of women with the assistance of the law organised in the city on Friday.





S Vimala, former judge of Madras High Court, chaired the seminar that was organised by the National Commission for Women (NCW) hosted by Tamil Nadu Dr Ambedkar Law University, Chennai, in connection with the empowerment of women with the assistance of the law.





The seminar was organised on the topic ‘Regional Consultation on Review of Criminal Law-Improvement in Status of Women’.





Leading women advocates, activists and educationalists took part in the session where the discussion centered around on making use of the judicial system to ensure protection and empowerment of women.





According to the organisers, this event was organised with the objective to review and analyse the position of law in connection with women. The discussion was focused to address the gaps in legislation and solutions to rectify the same for ensuring the rights of women.