Supply and sales up by 25 per cent at Koyambedu wholesale market

Chennai :

More than 5,000 retail vehicles visited Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday, as the market would be closed due to the local body election on Saturday. The market received at least 25 per cent extra vegetable supply. However, the prices of veggies remained stable from last week.





“Usually the market receives 3,000 retailers but today over 5,000 vehicles visited on a single day as the market will be shut on Saturday due to the local body election. Also, both the sale and supply have increased by 25 per cent,” said P Sukumaran, treasurer, Koyambedu Wholesale Merchants’ Association.





Currently, onion is sold for Rs 20-35 per kg, tomato Rs 10-15 per kg, potato and beans Rs 15-20 per kg, broad beans Rs 25-35 per kg, brinjal Rs 25-45 per kg, and carrots Rs 30-80 per kg.





However, the retail prices in the city increased by 10 per cent compared to wholesale prices. The vendors said it would further surge as the Koyambedu market will be closed on the day of polling.





“On Friday the Koyambedu market was overcrowded, but surprisingly the rates were stable and we were able to purchase more than usual. So, as usual, we increased the rates by 10 per cent. Based on the sale it would be further raised tomorrow,” said Prakash M, a retail vendor at Kothawalchavadi.