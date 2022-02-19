Loneliness, poor health push elderly couple to suicide

Chennai :

Apparently dejected over health issues and loneliness, an elderly couple died by suicide in their house in Keelkatalai on Thursday.





The deceased were identified as Nambi Rajan (76), a retired private firm manager, and his wife Pushpa (76), a retired government school teacher.





The couple doesn’t have kids and were living alone in their house. Recently, Pushpa was diagnosed with cancer and Nambi Rajan was also suffering health issues.





The couple were dejected that there was nobody to look after them and was feeling very difficult to travel alone for treatment purposes, said officials.





Nambi Rajan’s brother Subramanian, who lives in the same locality, used to visit the couple often and help them. Police said the couple used to tell him in recent days that they do not like to live much longer. On Thursday afternoon, Subramanian tried calling Nambi Rajan but his mobile phone was not reachable. When he visited the house on suspicion, he found the couple hanging in the living room.





On information, a team of officials from the Madipakkam police station went to the house and retrieved the bodies, which were sent to the Chromepet GH for post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case and further inquiry is on.