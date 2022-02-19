CMRS: Safety inspection at Metro stations

Chennai :

Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS) Abhai Kumar Rai inspected Tiruvottiyur Theradi Metro and Wimco Nagar Depot Metro stations in the Chennai Metro phase-1 extension line on Friday.





The team inspected various aspects of passengers safety, including demonstration of the fire hydrant at ramp area, overhead line height and stagger measurement, clearance measurement of every 200 m interval, demonstration of passenger emergency telephone, public announcement and passenger information displays and lift and escalators, said a CMRL statement.





Besides, the team inspected train operation safety and signalling. CMRL Managing Director Pradeep Yadav and senior officials, including T Archunan, Director (Projects), were present during the inspection.





CMRL officials said that with the addition of a new metro station at the Wimco Nagar depot, the extension line will have nine stations.