Sleep apnea mistaken for normal snoring: Experts

Chennai :

Snoring and morning tiredness are considered common habits, but these symptoms could be indicative of Obstructive Sleep Apnea. After the recent demise of Bappi Lahiri, doctors say common symptoms of sleep apnea should be checked out and necessary lifestyle modifications adopted.





Sleep apnea is caused by repetitive collapse of the upper airway during sleep as the muscles are relaxed and the narrow airway blocks oxygen to the blood. Though habitual snoring is not obstructive sleep apnea, certain genetic conditions, obesity, neck circumference etc should be checked. Usually, the upper airway is open when a person is awake, but when asleep, the upper airway is at rest as the muscles are relaxed. If the pathway is already narrow, it is important to look out for symptoms of snoring because that indicates additional support is being sought for activating the pathway during the sleep,” says Dr Srinivas Rajagopala, Senior Consultant, Interventional Pulmonology - Sleep Medicine.





“The BMI should be kept in check and people should be aware of habitual snoring becoming common. The treatment depends on the age, other comorbidities, and the condition of the disease in an individual,” added Dr Srinivas. However, everyone snoring might not have sleep apnea, but all those who suffer from sleep apnea will snore in deep sleep.





Doctors say there is a need for effective treatment and management of sleep apnea as it can lead to other health concerns such as diabetes, hypertension, stroke or even heart attack. It also impacts concentration, brain functioning and other complications that are recognised in the case of sleep apnea.





“People with sleep apnea might witness restlessness when they wake up. People can have high blood pressure or uncontrolled blood pressure and they can also develop diabetes or develop uncontrolled blood sugar levels due to sleep apnea,” said Dr N Ramakrishnan, Senior consultant, Sleep medicine, Apollo Hospitals.





Dr Ramakrishnan said sleep apnea is more common in men but the risk is almost equal in women post-menopause. Even lean people and children can develop sleep apnea. The thyroid is also a known risk factor, and drinking and smoking worsen the condition. Several lifestyle modifications are very important to improve the condition. There are certain oral appliances to help keep the upper airway open while at sleep. Also, surgical procedures, but generally done only in the case of young and those without comorbidities.