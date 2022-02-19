ULB polls: Chennai to step out, get inked today

EVMs being downloaded and taken to strongrooms on the eve of elections at Arumbakkam and Broadway in

Chennai :

After a gap of ten years, the capital Chennai and other tier-two cities will vote for Urban Local Body elections on Saturday. The metropolis will elect 200 councillors who will then choose from amongst them the city’s Mayor, in an indirect election. In a first for the city, the post of Mayor has been reserved for a woman candidate from the Scheduled Castes. Also, the half of the next council will be women as 50 per cent of the wards have been reserved for them.





According to official sources, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been safely transported to the city’s polling stations on Friday evening, and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and Chennai corporation have put in place all arrangements, including live streaming of electoral proceedings. A total of 1,32,000 personnel will be on deployed on duty for the polls in city, which has 2.83 crore people eligible voters.





Chennai Corporation sources told DT Next that live-streaming of poll proceedings from critical and vulnerable polling booths is part of a security measure. Moreover, a control room has been set up at the Ripon Building to monitor the polling. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the 5,794 polling booths.





Meanwhile, polling duties have been allocated to more than 27,000 polling officials through computer-based randomization and electronic voting machines have been sent to the respective polling stations already. Senior officials including Chennai District Collector J Vijaya Rani inspected the transportation of machines to the booths. Around 6,500 control units, including backup units, will be used.





In a statement, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer, said that voters who visit the polling booths before 5 pm will only be allowed to vote. “Tokens will be distributed to them. COVID-19 patients and persons with symptoms can vote between 5 pm to 6 pm by wearing protective kits,” he added.





While names of more than 61.73 lakh voters are included in the voters’ list for the urban local body election in Chennai, several residents complain that civic officials failed to change addresses.





“I have applied for address change just after the announcement of election dates. But the officials refuse to entertain the application citing the announcement of the dates. This is despite they being allowed to do corrections till the last date of nominations,” Karthikeyan, a Kodungaiyur resident said.





Corporation voter's life





Total zones - 15





Area 426 km





Total voters - 61,73,112





Male voters - 30,49,529





Female voters - 31,21,954





Third gender 1,629





Total wards - 200





Wards reserved for women - 100





Wards with the highest number of candidates 190 & 192 - 24 each





Wards with the least number of candidates 17, 28 & 167 - 6 each





Candidates in fray 2,670





Total polling booths 5,794





Polling booths for men - 255





Polling booths for women- 255





Vulnerable and critical polling booths identified-1,139





TAMBARAM Corporation Total wards - 70 | Polling booths-703 | Polling locations - 126 | Total candidates - 684





Total voters -7,76,512 | Male voters - 3,85,889 | Female voters- 3,90,531 | Third gender - 92





AVADI Corporation





Total wards 48 | Polling booths - 350 Total candidates - 396| Tiruvottiyur 2,64,327





Total voters -3,12,033 | Male voters - 1,54,633 Female voters - 1,57,334 | Third gender - 73





Zonewise voters





Tiruvottiyur 2,64,327





Manali -98,387





Madhavaram 1,99,601





Tondiarpet 6,12,419





Royapuram 4,66,958





Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 5.68.112





Ambattur 4,44,342





Anna Nagar 6,12,521





Teynampet 63,9,266





Kodambakkam 6,66,771





Valasaravak kam 3,35,596





Alandur 2,28,495





Adyar-5,18,266





Perungudi 3,02,458





Sholinganallur - 2,15.593





Voter's checklist





What all can be produced as ID proof at booth





Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC)





Aadhaar card





Passport





Driving license





PAN card





MNREGA job card





Pension document with photograph





Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office





Smart card issued by National People Registry





Health insurance card issued by Ministry of Labour





Service ID with photograph issued by Central/State Govt, PSUS/Public Limited Companies,





Official identity cards to MPs/MLAS/ MLCS





PITCH & PLAYERS





Eight-cornered contest in most places, with allies parting ways to contest alone and prove strength





Last year's Assembly election was mainly two cornered between fronts led by DMK & AIADMK While DMK, Congress, and Left are contesting as allies, in Opposition camp AIADMK, PMK, BJP, Naam





While DMK, Congress and Left are contesting as allies, in Opposition camp AIADMK, PMK, BJP, Naam TamizharKatchi, AMMK and MNM are contesting alone





The State election commission has cancelled the elections to Kadambur local body stating poll violations