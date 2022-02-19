ULB polls: Chennai to step out, get inked today

Much at stake as ULB polls were last held in 2011; while the Mayor’s seat has been reserved for ST woman candidate, the new council will have half of the members as women
Chennai:
After a gap of ten years, the capital Chennai and other tier-two cities will vote for Urban Local Body elections on Saturday. The metropolis will elect 200 councillors who will then choose from amongst them the city’s Mayor, in an indirect election. In a first for the city, the post of Mayor has been reserved for a woman candidate from the Scheduled Castes. Also, the half of the next council will be women as 50 per cent of the wards have been reserved for them.
According to official sources, the electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been safely transported to the city’s polling stations on Friday evening, and the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission and Chennai corporation have put in place all arrangements, including live streaming of electoral proceedings. A total of 1,32,000 personnel will be on deployed on duty for the polls in city, which has 2.83 crore people eligible voters.
Chennai Corporation sources told DT Next that live-streaming of poll proceedings from critical and vulnerable polling booths is part of a security measure. Moreover, a control room has been set up at the Ripon Building to monitor the polling. Also, CCTV cameras have been installed at all the 5,794 polling booths.
Meanwhile, polling duties have been allocated to more than 27,000 polling officials through computer-based randomization and electronic voting machines have been sent to the respective polling stations already. Senior officials including Chennai District Collector J Vijaya Rani inspected the transportation of machines to the booths. Around 6,500 control units, including backup units, will be used.
In a statement, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Chennai Corporation Commissioner and district election officer, said that voters who visit the polling booths before 5 pm will only be allowed to vote. “Tokens will be distributed to them. COVID-19 patients and persons with symptoms can vote between 5 pm to 6 pm by wearing protective kits,” he added.
While names of more than 61.73 lakh voters are included in the voters’ list for the urban local body election in Chennai, several residents complain that civic officials failed to change addresses.
“I have applied for address change just after the announcement of election dates. But the officials refuse to entertain the application citing the announcement of the dates. This is despite they being allowed to do corrections till the last date of nominations,” Karthikeyan, a Kodungaiyur resident said.
Corporation voter's life
Total zones - 15
Area 426 km
Total voters - 61,73,112
Male voters - 30,49,529
Female voters - 31,21,954
Third gender 1,629
Total wards - 200
Wards reserved for women - 100
Wards with the highest number of candidates 190 & 192 - 24 each
Wards with the least number of candidates 17, 28 & 167 - 6 each
Candidates in fray 2,670
Total polling booths 5,794
Polling booths for men - 255
Polling booths for women- 255
Vulnerable and critical polling booths identified-1,139
TAMBARAM Corporation Total wards - 70 | Polling booths-703 | Polling locations - 126 | Total candidates - 684
Total voters -7,76,512 | Male voters - 3,85,889 | Female voters- 3,90,531 | Third gender - 92
AVADI Corporation
Total wards 48 | Polling booths - 350 Total candidates - 396| Tiruvottiyur 2,64,327
Total voters -3,12,033 | Male voters - 1,54,633 Female voters - 1,57,334 | Third gender - 73
Zonewise voters
Tiruvottiyur 2,64,327
Manali -98,387
Madhavaram 1,99,601
Tondiarpet 6,12,419
Royapuram 4,66,958
Thiru Vi Ka Nagar 5.68.112
Ambattur 4,44,342
Anna Nagar 6,12,521
Teynampet 63,9,266
Kodambakkam 6,66,771
Valasaravak kam 3,35,596
Alandur 2,28,495
Adyar-5,18,266
Perungudi 3,02,458
Sholinganallur - 2,15.593
Voter's checklist
What all can be produced as ID proof at booth
Elector's Photo Identity Card (EPIC)
Aadhaar card
Passport
Driving license
PAN card
MNREGA job card
Pension document with photograph
Passbooks with photograph issued by Bank/Post Office
Smart card issued by National People Registry
Health insurance card issued by Ministry of Labour
Service ID with photograph issued by Central/State Govt, PSUS/Public Limited Companies,
Official identity cards to MPs/MLAS/ MLCS
PITCH & PLAYERS
Eight-cornered contest in most places, with allies parting ways to contest alone and prove strength
Last year's Assembly election was mainly two cornered between fronts led by DMK & AIADMK While DMK, Congress, and Left are contesting as allies, in Opposition camp AIADMK, PMK, BJP, Naam
While DMK, Congress and Left are contesting as allies, in Opposition camp AIADMK, PMK, BJP, Naam TamizharKatchi, AMMK and MNM are contesting alone
The State election commission has cancelled the elections to Kadambur local body stating poll violations
Conversations