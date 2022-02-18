DVAC arrests two after they received bribe via G pay

Chennai :

Sleuths from DVAC on Thursday arrested a village administrative officer and his conduit for allegedly demanding and reciving a bribe of Rs.18,000 vis digital wallet G pay as bribe to make recommendations for issuing a NOC in Mudichoor.





The DVAC has received a complaint stating that Babu, VAO, Varadharajapuram in Mudichoor with his assistant Suresh (private person) demanded bribe of Rs.20,000 to make a field visit and to send his recommendation to revenue inspector of Kundrathur for issuing NOC.





Later the accused officer reduced the bribe money to Rs.18,000 and asked the complainant to pay the bribe money through GPay, of Suresh.





During trap proceeding on Thursday, Suresh received the bribe money of Rs.18,000 through GPay.

Both Babu and Suresh were arrested by the DVAC squad.