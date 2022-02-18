Man falls from 40-ft flyover after two-wheeler hits his vehicle, dies in Chengalpattu

Chennai :

A 47-year-old man died after falling from a flyover near Chengalpattu on Wednesday night after a road accident.





The deceased Madhavaraj of Chengalpattu was working with a private firm. The incident happened when Madhavaraj was returning home on his two-wheeler.





Around 10.30 pm when he was at the railway flyover in Ratinamkenaru near Chengalpattu, a bike that was speeding from behind rammed on Madhavaraj’s vehicle and in the impact, he lost control of the vehicle and hit the railing and fell on the ground from around 40-feet height.





With severe head injuries, he was rushed to the Chengalpattu GH but he was declared brought dead. The Chengalpattu Taluk police who have registered a case are trying to trace the bike which hit Madhavaraj and went without stopping.