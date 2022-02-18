Sub registrar, 7 others booked for encroaching reserve forest land

Chennai :

DVAC has booked Tambaram SRO and 7 private individuals for allegedly encroaching a reserve forest land. The accused are K Venkatasubramanian, sub registrar, Tambaram and private individuals Subramanian, R Pankajam, A Gopinath, Jayaprakash, Sathyasandar, TK Indira and Vinothkumar.





According to DVAC FIR, K Venkatasubramanian with criminal intent, conspired with other accused, registered the reserve forest land in Tambaram Village survey no.392/1 in favour of private individuals by using forged documents.





The sub registrar knowing the loopholes, and the type of land has fraudulently registered the land in favour of private individuals. This reserve forest land should not be registered to anyone, DVAC noted.



