Kanchi Collector orders detention of Padappai Guna under Goondas Act

Chennai :

The Kancheepuram district collector ordered the detention of history-sheeter Padappai Guna under the Goondas Act on Thursday.





The history-sheeter Padappai Guna (43) has 48 pending cases against him including eight murders and nine attempt to murder cases in many police stations in the district.





Police said Guna was already arrested under Goondas Act two times. Recently action was taken against 40 police personnel who allegedly helped Guna.





The police also arrested Guna’s wife and his associates. Following that Guna surrendered in the Saidapet court and was sent to prison.





On Thursday the Kancheepuram district collector M Aarthi ordered to detain Guna under Goondas Act.