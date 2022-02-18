20-yr-old on stolen bikes goes on snatching spree, nabbed with loot

Chennai :

A 20-year-old who stole bikes to use them for snatching mobile phones was arrested by the New Washermenpet police. Four mobile phones and four bikes were seized from the accused, Thahir Islam of Korukkupet.





After stealing bikes, Thahir used them for snatching phones from pedestrians and abandoned them when they run out of fuel, police said. He was arrested based on a complaint by one A Anbu of New Washermenpet, whose bike was stolen on February 9.





The police zeroed in on the accused with the help of CCTV footage. Thahir was remanded in judicial custody.