Paint container explodes on IIT-M campus, two workers injured

Chennai :

Three construction labourers suffered burns after an unused paint container exploded on the IIT-Madras campus on Wednesday.





The injured Kalicharan Pujhar (28), Manjunath (33) and Vikash Kumar (18) of Jharkhand had been engaged by a contractor to construct a building inside the IIT campus near Velachery gate.





Around 11.30 am, the workers were removing a 20-litre paint container when it fell from a height and exploded.





The injured workers were rushed to the Government Royapettah Hospital, and Kalicharan was shifted to the Government Stanley Hospital. Kotturpuram police have registered a case. It is suspected that the gas accumulated in the container might have triggered the explosion. Further investigation is on.