12 ABVP members booked again for false credentials

Chennai :

In yet another blow to ABVP members who were arrested for trying to stage a protest in the city without permission, the Teynampet police have registered a fresh case after finding that 12 of the 35 arrested persons had produced false credentials to police and even to the magistrate.





The accused who are already on judicial remand were booked under Sections 464, 465, 468, 471 and 428 of IPC, said an officer.





During investigation, the police found that the personal details furnished by some of them in the hospital, police station and the magistrate did not match. When questioned, the accused reportedly informed the police that they changed either their names or father names, and addresses.





The Teynampet police had arrested 35 ABVP members, including its national general secretary Nidhi Tripathi, for trying to hold a protest in front of CM MK Stalin’s residence seeking fair probe into the death of M Lavanya of Thanjavur – though the case is being probed by CBI and not State police. They were remanded in judicial custody till February 28.