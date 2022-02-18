BJP candidate distributes ‘bonds’ with poll promises

Chennai :

In a desperate bid to woo the voters and win their confidence, a BJP candidate in Chennai distributed copies of undersigned bond papers among voters. In the bond paper, the candidate listed out the works that she would do if elected as a councillor.





In Rs 10 bond paper, S Krithika, BJP candidate for ward 131, promised to take measures to prevent waterlogging on the roads. “Clean water supply and uninterrupted power supply will be ensured across the ward. Sewage issues will be rectified,” she promised in the bond paper.





She also promised low-cost medical shops in the division so that the residents get medicines at affordable prices. Opening a coaching centre for competitive exams and WhatsApp group with the residents are other promises that Krithika made. In total, Krithika made 16 promises to the voters.





When asked, she said the voters are believing the promises and expressed optimism that they would vote for her. “We have made around 9,000 copies of the bond paper and distributed them to all the houses in the ward. If I deviate from fulfilling the promises after winning, the voters can hold me accountable,” she added.