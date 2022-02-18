BJP men gift model cheques, booked

Chennai :

Nungambakkam police have registered a case against BJP men for allegedly distributing model cheques for Rs 5 lakh claiming it is their poll promise of medical cover for the same sum.





The DMK men who came to know about it secured the campaigners for Dr Rajasekar, contesting in ward 110 on behalf of BJP, at Pushpa Nahar on Thursday and handed them over to the election flying squad.





Based on their complaint, Nungambakkam police registered a case.





The model cheques were in the name of Pudumaipen Bank and had signature of Rajasekar, said police.