‘DMK plans to rig booths’: AIADMK petitions CoP

Chennai :

AIADMK organisational secretary D Jayakumar on Thursday submitted a petition at the city police commissionerate seeking additional deployment of police for the local body elections on Saturday claiming DMK men have planned to rig the booths.





In the petition, he said he has information that DMK has decided to capture at least five booths in a ward. Booth agents of parties should be from within the ward and their identity should be verified before they are allowed inside, said Jayakumar.





He said the booths should be properly barricaded and nobody except voters should be allowed within 100 metres of the booths.