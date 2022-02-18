Cash for vote: Workers of ruling, oppn parties trade blows in Chitlapakkam

Chennai :

Tension prevailed in Chitlapakkam on Wednesday night after a quarrel broke out between the DMK and AIADMK supporters while distributing cash to the voters in the 37th ward. However, the police could not take any action since the political parties were not coming forward to file a complaint.





Sources said the election campaign was held in the 37th ward in Chitlapakkam which comes under Tambaram corporation on Wednesday night.





The Chitlapakkam police received information on Wednesday night that DMK and AIADMK supporters are attacking each other on the road while issuing cash to the voters.





Soon the police along with the election flying squad went to the spot and found around Rs 50,000 cash in a bag. The AIADMK supporters told the police that they caught the DMK supporters while issuing the cash to the voters.





However, DMK supporters denied it and said they had the cash for their own expense and were not issuing it to the public.





The police asked both party members to file a complaint to take appropriate action but both the party members were not interested, following which the police and election flying squad returned without any action.