Brought within Chennai limits 10 yrs ago, Thoraipakkam leaves lot to be desired

Chennai :

It’s almost a decade since Thoraipakkam and nearby areas in the Sholinganallur zone were appended to the Greater Chennai Corporation. However, the move hasn’t helped eradicate all the civic issues and there are still several concerns that cry for attention.





According to the Federation of Thoraipakkam Welfare Associations president A Francis, all neighbourhoods in the Thoraipakkam area get flooded during rains as the present storm water drains are insufficient to carry excess rainwater.





“The Chennai Corporation should construct new drains to resolve the waterlogging issue,” he demanded.





Apart from the waterlogging, many streets in Thoraipakkam is yet to get underground sewage lines and drinking water supply from the Metrowater (Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board).





“Groundwater in the locality is of very poor quality due to the proximity to the dumping ground. We could not use the groundwater. There is no Metro Water supply. Also, disposing of sewage is a huge problem here. Due to the clayey soil, percolation is slow and this leads to the overflowing of septic tanks. We have to spend it on cleaning,” he riled.





Francis also highlighted that several roads in the area are in poor condition and require re-laying. “The officials are not consulting with the residents while implementing projects. Also, there are no supervisors of the civic body monitoring the quality of work. One contractor wins the bids and gives them to subcontractors. Only the labourers are present at the spot. The new administration should appoint supervisors,” he opined.





He pointed out a manhole in the underground sewer line, which is open for several days in MCN Nagar Second Cross Street. He said that several complaints have been given to the officials but they refuse to rectify them.





“Recently, Chennai Corporation laid a road leaving the manhole unattended. There is no coordination between the departments,” he said.