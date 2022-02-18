‘No PDS shop, no market, our pleas have fallen on deaf ears’

Chennai :

We don’t have a ration shop in our locality. People from several streets including Tansi Nagar, Balamurugan Nagar, and Annai Indira Gandhi Nagar should travel at least three kilometres to buy PDS rice and other subsidised items.





Women and senior citizens are the ones mainly affected and we have requested the councillor to take steps to set up a ration shop for us. Also, there is no market in our locality. For five years or more, we have been demanding the same, but no steps have been taken yet.





Another nagging issue is the lack of storm water drains in a few places in Velachery, which leads to inundation during the monsoon.





The roads are damaged since it has been years since they relaid it, and we want the new councillor to attend to this. As all the candidates are new, we have decided to cast our vote based on their campaign and their background.





— M Balakrishnan (54), a resident of Velachery