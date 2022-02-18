20 Chidambaram temple priests booked under SC/ST Act

Chennai :

The Cuddalore police have booked 20 priests of the famous Chidambaram Nataraja temple under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.





The action was taken after the priests allegedly stopped Lakshmi (36), a woman from the SC community of Old Bhuvanagiri Road from taking ‘darshan’ at Chitrambalai Medai where the Nataraja idol is placed for darshan. While the priests were booked under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, no arrests were made.





Lakshmi alleged that the priests verbally abused her and used casteist slur. Police said that further investigation regarding the complaint is on.





In view of the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions, a section of the priests had decided that devotees should not be allowed for ‘darshan’.