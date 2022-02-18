Covid samples to be collected at random from public places

Chennai :

Tweaking its testing strategy, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) revised its guidelines to introduce random sample collection for Covid tests from public places, and prioritising elderly with comorbidities and symptomatic individuals irrespective of age.





Under the protocol, samples should be collected from public places such as markets, bus stands, commercial areas, etc.





Samples should also be taken from all primary health centres, all taluk and non-taluk hospitals, all district headquarters hospitals, medical college hospitals and all private Covid empanelled hospitals. They should be processed at ICMR-approved government and private laboratories.





All symptomatic individuals with cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and/or smell, breathlessness and/or other respiratory symptoms would be tested.





The at-risk contacts, which include those aged above 60 and individuals with comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, chronic lung or kidney disease, and obesity, should also be tested.





Also, all undertaking international travel should be tested as per country-specific requirements. The two per cent random samples test for international travellers as per laid down protocol should also get tested.





In an order, the State Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said that the guidelines should be followed scrupulously and unnecessary testing of persons other than those in the guidelines should be strictly avoided. It added that private hospitals should also be instructed to adhere to the instructions.