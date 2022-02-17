Tree branch falls on traffic inspector at DMK headquarters

Chennai :

A traffic inspector suffered minor injuries and two parked vehicles were damaged after a tree branch fell on them at the DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday morning.





Teynampet police said that the incident happened on Wednesday night when the inspector of Ashok Nagar traffic police station, Nagarajan, was on duty. He suffered bruises and was immediately rushed to the hospital. He was discharged on Thursday, said police.





Police said that it was a dead branch which came off due to winds and there was no other cause for the accident.