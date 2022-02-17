Duped BE grad turns conman to cheat fellow HVF job aspirants, held with three friends

Chennai :

Avadi police have arrested a four-member gang that cheated youngsters on the promise of jobs in Heavy Vehicle Factory (HVF) and Ordnance Clothing Factory (OCF) and investigation revealed that one of the accused named Dinesh Kumar was duped of Rs 4 lakh to get a stenographer job in OCF in 2018, after which he decided to cheat others in the same manner.





Police said that the main accused Dinesh Kumar of Maduranthakam is a BE graduate. Dinesh Kumar was reportedly approached by a man in 2018 when he stepped out of the interview centre and assured of the job on payment of Rs 4 lakh. When he paid, he allegedly received an appointment order which he later found out to be fake.









Sriraman





Dinesh Kumar who was upset over the loss decided to cheat others in the same way and formed a team with friends - Christopher of Chengalpattu and Karthik, a sports coach from Anakaputhur and Sri Raman of Mangadu, a Master's degree holder.









Karthik; Christopher; Dinesh Kumar





Police said the gang even hired a playground to conduct physical fitness test for the job aspirants approaching them and delayed the appointment letters citing Covid.





Based on a tip off, Avadi Tank Factory police first secured Sri Raman and nabbed others with his inputs.





Fake appointment orders and fake seals of HVF and OCF were seized from them. The gang is suspected to have cheated as many as 150 aspirants to the tune of Rs 50 lakh.