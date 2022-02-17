S Rly Kabbadi coach held for job fraud

Chennai :

A kabbadi coach for Southern Railway has been arrested by city police for cheating many people on the promise of getting them jobs in railways through the sports quota.





The accused S Jayakanthan (37) of Ranipet district has cheated as many as 43 people to the tune of Rs 1.70 crore claiming that he can victims jobs as station master, junior engineer, assistant engineer, ticket collector, mechanic and RPF personnel, said police.





Based on a complaint from one Vinoth Kumar who lost Rs 10 lakh to Jayakanthan in the hope of getting jobs in railways for both him and brother, the job fraud wing of CCB registered a case and arrested Jayakanthan. He was remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday.