Fill vacancies in consumer courts soon, Madras High Court tells TN govt

Chennai :

The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to take immediate steps to fill up the vacancies of presidents and members of district consumer redressal forums.





The first bench of Chief Justice Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy issued the direction while disposing of a petition filed by industrialist Sunil Shete in July 2021, seeking a direction to fill the positions for the district level commissions of the consumer redressal forum in 25 districts.





Government pleader P Muthukumar informed the bench that the written examination has been completed and appointment orders would be issued once the interview process was over. The bench then directed the government to complete the recruitment process and issue appointment orders soon.





On January 31, the State government had informed the court that examinations for the vacancy positions were over and interview had to be completed.





Following that, the bench posted the matter asking the government to file a report explaining when the results would be declared so that interviews may be conducted by the committee and all the vacant posts could be filled up immediately.