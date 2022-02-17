7,257 medical seats tobe allocated in 1st round counselling

Chennai :

The Directorate of Medical Education on Wednesday earmarked 9,885 medical and dental seats for the current academic year, including 7,825 MBBS and 2,060 BDS seats. Of these 856 MBBS and 30 BDS seats will be allotted under the All India quota.





In the management quota in self-financed colleges, there would be 1,742 seats including 1,169 MBBS seats and 573 for BDS, DME sources said. In the first phase of counselling, a total of 7,257 seats would be taken up. This includes 5,800 MBBS seats and 1,457 in BDS. The remaining seats would be filled up in the later rounds of counselling.





There are only three BDS seats available in self-financed colleges and 69 per cent of the seats have been filled as per the reservation, including 2,250 seats for OC candidates, 1,922 seats for BC category, 255 seats for BCM, 1,452 seats for MBC/DNC category, 1,095 seats for SC, 208 SCA seats and 72 seats for ST category, officials added.