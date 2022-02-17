Chennai now has less than 5,000 active Covid cases

Chennai :

Even as the daily Covid cases in the city came down to less than 300, active cases also have dropped to less than 5,000.





According to government data, the city has as many as 4,600 active cases as of Wednesday evening. On the day, the city logged 296 cases. On the other hand, 842 patients have discharged on the day.





It may be recalled that the total number of active cases crossed 60,000 during the third week of January subsequently recording the highest number of active cases since the outbreak.





In another positive sign, 13 of the 15 zones have less than 500 active cases as of Wednesday morning. Adyar zone has the highest number of cases with 576 while Teynampet has 547 cases. Tiruvottiyur and Manali have less than 200 cases with 183 and 163 respectively.





Madhavaram, Tondiarpet, Royapuram and Sholinganallur have less than 300 cases, whereas Thiru Vi Ka Nagar, Ambattur, Valasaravakkam, Alandur and Perungudi have less than 400 cases. Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam have more than 400 cases.





Meanwhile, the test positivity rate also came down to 2.6 per cent, as the civic body tested 11,834 samples on Tuesday out of which 303 samples confirmed positive for the virus. The data also show that the civic body has gradually reduced the number of sample testing from over 32,000 per day.