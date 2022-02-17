Residents want their say in Mandaveli’s growth

Chennai :

Riling that authorities shun from coordinating with the residents while implementing projects, residents in Mandaveli want the new civic administration to collaborate with them to develop the locality.





KL Balasubramaniam of RK Nagar Residents Association (RK NAGARRA) in Mandaveli expressed that the residents in the neighbourhood are keen on the development of the area and on joining hands with the authorities.





“The most important problem in the area is encroachments of roads and other places. The new administration should take tough measures to resolve the issue. Several projects are being implemented under the councillor fund and MLA fund. But they do not talk to the locals. So residents are clueless about what is the budget and where is the money spent. Ideally, we want to work in coordination with the councillors. Nowadays, people want to participate in development. In our neighbourhood, we have a WhatsApp group to coordinate work,” Balasubramaniam said.









Other issues highlighted by the residents are the poor condition of the Buckingham Canal. None of the governments is able to address the issues in the canal permanently. This has led to mosquito menace. Encroachments and illegal dumping of garbage into the canal are causing several problems, he added.





RK NAGARRA wants the government to clean the canal completely and create Miyawaki forest along the banks of the canal to prevent encroachments as well as to ensure more greenery. Another major issue in the locality is stray cattle menace.





Balasubramaniam is also vexed that most of the people do not know about the existence of local bodies and local body elections. “Many people do not even know who their councillors are. Out of ignorance about the existence of the local body elections, voters fail to verify voters’ lists and complain if their names are missing in the list so that they can exercise their franchise and get themselves heard,” he opined.